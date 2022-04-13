Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.07.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

