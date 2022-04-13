Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 59.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Valvoline by 33.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,120 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth $39,767,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,763,000 after buying an additional 734,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Valvoline by 96.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,037,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 509,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVV stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several research firms have commented on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

