Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $2,361,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 57,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $5,467,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,997. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.