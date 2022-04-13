Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,917 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 7.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,621 shares of company stock worth $6,604,537 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

X has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

