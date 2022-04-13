Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $205.58 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day moving average of $191.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

