Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 708 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $123.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.34. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.41 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

