Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 918 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

AMN opened at $103.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.95 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,149,772. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

