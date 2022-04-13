Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $62,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,320,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $951,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.