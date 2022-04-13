Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW) Short Interest Update

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ OHPAW opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Orion Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

