Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.62 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.750-$9.150 EPS.

OXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.29.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.66. 1,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.69. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $914,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

