OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OZMLF opened at $19.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. OZ Minerals has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

