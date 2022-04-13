Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.27. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,326,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,569,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,007,000 after buying an additional 436,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

