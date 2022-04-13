Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.03

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 48304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

PACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 74,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

