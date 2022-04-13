PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PageGroup has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $316.69.

Shares of MPGPF opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. PageGroup has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

