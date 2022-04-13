PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.50 million-$83.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

NYSE:PD opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.13.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $66,519.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,238 shares of company stock worth $7,618,598 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PagerDuty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

