PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.40. 301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools in the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant Processing Services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of online shipping and tax management tools assisting businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing.

