Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Up 9.2%

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.53. 1,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 141,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

