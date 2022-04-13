PBMares Wealth Management LLC Invests $120,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 200.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. 59,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,887,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.96. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

