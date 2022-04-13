Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.86) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 365 ($4.76) to GBX 325 ($4.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

DFS stock opened at GBX 178.60 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £461.33 million and a PE ratio of 9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. DFS Furniture has a one year low of GBX 171.37 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 318.50 ($4.15). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 211.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 240.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $7.50. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other news, insider Alison Hutchinson bought 18,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £40,525.92 ($52,809.38).

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

