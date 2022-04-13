PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 98.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.3%.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $540.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 24,493 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.