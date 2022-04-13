Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Trading Down 6.5%

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) was down 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $203.68 and last traded at $203.68. Approximately 834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 209,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,331.22 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

