Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Given New $36.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $850.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.