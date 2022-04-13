PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $161.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.61. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

