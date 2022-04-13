Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.8% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 490,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,277,992. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

