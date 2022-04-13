PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Short Interest Down 90.2% in March

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PFXNZ stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Get PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 alerts:

