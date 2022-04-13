PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $76.70

Shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.70 and last traded at $76.95, with a volume of 498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,130,600.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,016,000 after purchasing an additional 980,076 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.5% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

