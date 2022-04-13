Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,803,750 shares in the company, valued at C$33,286,000.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$122,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Robert Disbrow acquired 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,927.50.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Robert Disbrow bought 21,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$16,380.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Disbrow acquired 39,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$26,130.00.

PNE stock opened at C$1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.97. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$519.49 million and a PE ratio of 6.65.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

