Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 969 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Refined Wealth Management grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 13,845 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.91.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.41 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.05 and a 200 day moving average of $239.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

