Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,675 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Shares of RBLX opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion and a PE ratio of -39.45.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,430 shares of company stock worth $1,798,689.

Roblox Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.