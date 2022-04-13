Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,245 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.25.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.