Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

