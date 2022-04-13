Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,092.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 206,330 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 37.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSGE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

MSGE opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $95.99.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

