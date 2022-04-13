Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $306,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.