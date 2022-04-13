Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $260,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Airbnb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,770 shares of company stock valued at $80,139,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $160.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of -210.67 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.