Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 4,235 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 355,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 194,527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,698 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 68,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $3,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered their target price on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $43.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.39.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

GFL Environmental Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.