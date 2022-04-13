Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 764 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

