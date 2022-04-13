Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $140.28 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.62 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.83 and a 200-day moving average of $173.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

