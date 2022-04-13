Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Down 67.0% in March

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,300 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the March 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 113,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

Shares of PT stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Pintec Technology has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.