Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 30600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.56.

About Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard-wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-Sensor.

