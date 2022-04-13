Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Skillsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SKIL. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

