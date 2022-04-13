Piper Sandler Comments on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,403,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,814,000 after buying an additional 385,703 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,800,000 after buying an additional 368,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 88.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,458,000 after buying an additional 327,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

