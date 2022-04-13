Piper Sandler Comments on The Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TBBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter worth $205,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

