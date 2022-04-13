Piper Sandler Increases Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $20.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

PTEN stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 472,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,251,636 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

