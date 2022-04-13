Playcent (PCNT) Hits Market Cap of $818,938.21

Playcent (PCNT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Playcent has a market cap of $818,938.21 and approximately $21,203.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

