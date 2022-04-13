Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in March

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of PYTCF remained flat at $$7.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. Playtech has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Playtech from GBX 680 ($8.86) to GBX 693 ($9.03) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Playtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

