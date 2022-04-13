PlotX Price Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, PlotX has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0921 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $200,711.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

