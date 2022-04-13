PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBTHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PointsBet in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PBTHF opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. PointsBet has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

