PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.67. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 123,965 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $357.18 million, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.53.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)
PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.
