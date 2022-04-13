PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.67. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 123,965 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $357.18 million, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.