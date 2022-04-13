Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.60

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 2054765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Get Porch Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Porch Group by 152.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Porch Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.