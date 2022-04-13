Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.60

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 2054765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $544.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter worth $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Porch Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

